Look: There Are 2 Favorites To Win The Super Bowl

Two NFL teams are starting to separate themselves as Super Bowl favorites with just a few games to go in the regular season.

On Wednesday, Seven Star Digital‘s Kyle Odegard, tweeted the best odds to win the Super Bowl. And a couple of familiar faces sit atop the list.

Best odds to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings: Chiefs +450

Packers +450

Bucs +650

Patriots +900

Bills +1000

Rams +1000

Cowboys +1200

Colts +1600 — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 22, 2021

According to DraftKings latest odds, the Chiefs and Packers are equal favorites to find themselves as the last two teams standing in Los Angeles.

The Green Bay Packers have rolled this year in spite of key injuries all over the roster. However, Aaron Rodgers seems to be a man on a mission after falling to the Bucs in last season’s NFC Championship game.

The Chiefs started a bit rockier, but seem to have found their groove especially defensively. The offense is still as explosive as ever, but turnovers really hurt the team to start the year. Now Patrick Mahomes and company appear to have cleaned that up a bit, taking what the defense is giving them and not forcing the chunk plays.

There is only one player in the NFL this season with: 100+ Tackles

10+ Tackles for Loss And it's ROOKIE Nick Bolton. He may not be getting DROY headlines, but @_nickbolton2 has been an absolute STUD for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/mv7IemGdNs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 22, 2021

A Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Super Bowl isn’t out of the realm of possibility though. While Tampa Bay is working through some major offensive injuries, not many would bet against the G.O.A.T.

Meanwhile, the Patriots look like a real team in the AFC, despite a tough loss to the Colts on Saturday.