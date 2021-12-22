The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: There Are 2 Favorites To Win The Super Bowl

A closeup photo of the Super Bowl trophy with Eagles colored confetti in the background.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Two NFL teams are starting to separate themselves as Super Bowl favorites with just a few games to go in the regular season.

On Wednesday, Seven Star Digital‘s Kyle Odegard, tweeted the best odds to win the Super Bowl. And a couple of familiar faces sit atop the list.

According to DraftKings latest odds, the Chiefs and Packers are equal favorites to find themselves as the last two teams standing in Los Angeles.

The Green Bay Packers have rolled this year in spite of key injuries all over the roster. However, Aaron Rodgers seems to be a man on a mission after falling to the Bucs in last season’s NFC Championship game.

The Chiefs started a bit rockier, but seem to have found their groove especially defensively. The offense is still as explosive as ever, but turnovers really hurt the team to start the year. Now Patrick Mahomes and company appear to have cleaned that up a bit, taking what the defense is giving them and not forcing the chunk plays.

A Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Super Bowl isn’t out of the realm of possibility though. While Tampa Bay is working through some major offensive injuries, not many would bet against the G.O.A.T.

Meanwhile, the Patriots look like a real team in the AFC, despite a tough loss to the Colts on Saturday.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.