Look: There Are Growing Concerns With The NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Pro Scouting Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana at the start of next month.

Earlier this year, the NFL announced its invitation list for the 2022 Pro Scouting Combine. However, not everyone invited is thrilled with the conditions.

According to Athletes First, which represents more than 20 players invited to this year’s combine, there are some concerns.

“Athletes First, which represents 23 players invited to next month’s combine in Indianapolis, is not pleased with some of the working conditions there and is now working to change them,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

“NFL said it now is working on a scenario, which could be communicated to players as soon as Thursday, in which it would allow an approved trainer/therapist/masseuse who meets the vaccination requirements into restricted areas, one per player, when he has time in his schedule.”

The 2022 Pro Scouting Combine is set to run from March 1 to March 7 in Indianapolis.