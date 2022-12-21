Look: There Are Only 3 Unbeaten College Basketball Teams Left

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: A ball sits on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There are only three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I college basketball.

The top 2 teams in the nation — Purdue (11-0) and UConn (12-0) — are both undefeated so far. The only other unbeaten team in the nation is unranked New Mexico (11-0).

Purdue and UConn both have wins over top-25, Power-Five programs — New Mexico does not. That being said, the Lobos did receive 64 votes to be ranked in this week's AP top 25 poll.

New Mexico currently holds a blowout lead of the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Huskies took care of the Georgetown Hoyas in an 11-point win earlier this evening.

The Boilermakers will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they face off against New Orleans tomorrow night.

Together, these three teams have a combined 34-0 record. Who will be the last undefeated team left standing?