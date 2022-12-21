Look: There Are Only 3 Unbeaten College Basketball Teams Left
There are only three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I college basketball.
The top 2 teams in the nation — Purdue (11-0) and UConn (12-0) — are both undefeated so far. The only other unbeaten team in the nation is unranked New Mexico (11-0).
Purdue and UConn both have wins over top-25, Power-Five programs — New Mexico does not. That being said, the Lobos did receive 64 votes to be ranked in this week's AP top 25 poll.
New Mexico currently holds a blowout lead of the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Huskies took care of the Georgetown Hoyas in an 11-point win earlier this evening.
The Boilermakers will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they face off against New Orleans tomorrow night.
Together, these three teams have a combined 34-0 record. Who will be the last undefeated team left standing?