Look: There Was A Terrifying Crash During Indy 500 Practice

Colton Herta went through a nasty crash during a practice session for the INdy 500 on Friday.

He ended up going airborne as the back of his car smashed into the wall and then the front of it took it into the air.

The car ended up landing upside down when it was all said and done. Herta was deemed OK after the crash and was medically cleared to race in the Indy 500 on Saturday.

Herta is lucky that he wasn't seriously injured in this crash, especially since he was upside down after the impact was made.

The actual Indy 500 race got underway on Sunday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET.

You can watch it on NBC.