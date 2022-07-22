Look: There's 1 Favorite To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly gave Jimmy Garoppolo and his team permission to seek a trade before the start of the 2022 season.

With training camps already underway around the league, any possible trade for Jimmy G would have to take place pretty last minute.

So what teams are in the running to land the veteran signal caller?

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed their odds for Garoppolo's next landing spot, and the Seattle Seahawks sit atop that list at No. 1.

The Seahawks are currently +275 to acquire Jimmy G.

As it stands right now, the Seahawks are heading into a preseason quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. If Garoppolo were to land in Seattle sometime in the coming months, he would likely take the QB1 role immediately.

The Seahawks have reportedly looked in to working out a trade for Garoppolo, but it's "tricky" given their division rivalry with the 49ers.

“Internally, they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them," ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports. "They’ve done their film work to see how he would fit. Tricky certainly to do a trade inside the NFC West, but the 49ers and Seattle know they can maybe wait this out.”

Where would you like to see Jimmy G play in 2022?