Look: There's 1 Favorite To Win NBA Finals MVP

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors look on against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on February 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Just three games have been played in the NBA Conference Finals thus far. But a clear favorite in the early betting for NBA Finals MVP has already emerged.

Per the BetMGM sportsbook, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the betting favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award. His odds are +175 as of today.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum currently has the second-best odds at +325. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler comes in at third with +500 odds.

Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic is fourth at +1000. Steph Curry's teammate Klay Thompson is fifth at +1400. No other player has odds better than +1400.

Steph Curry makes sense if you're in the camp that believes the Golden State Warriors will win the NBA Finals. He's averaging 26.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the playoffs so far.

Curry is already a three-time NBA champion with five trips to the Finals. But the Finals MVP is the one award that has eluded him so far.

If Curry can lead the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in the last eight years, he might win the award whether he's the best player on the court during the series or not.

But he has to get through the Mavericks first before we can start thinking about his Finals MVP odds.

Will Steph Curry be the NBA Finals MVP this year?