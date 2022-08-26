Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out.

In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first.

At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's a make-or-break year for him in Lincoln since he has a 15-29 overall record.

Odds Shark has him at -120 odds to be the first head coach from the conference to be fired.

Following Frost, Indiana's Tom Allen is second with +400 odds, followed by Pat Fitzgerald (+600, Northwestern), Greg Schiano (+700, Rutgers), and James Franklin (+1200, Penn State).

Here's the full list:

Allen is a decent second option after Indiana went 2-10 this past season. If the Hoosiers start out slow again in 2022, he could be let go pretty quickly.

One thing's for sure: It's going to be a chaotic season in the Big Ten once again in 2022.