Look: There's A New Favorite To Land Sean Payton

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

It appears a new suitor is emerging for Sean Payton's services. Over the past few months, the former head coach of the Saints has been linked to the Broncos, Chargers, Panthers and Rams.

According to Bookies.com, the Cardinals are now the favorites to land Payton this offseason. They're odds are currently at +250.

The Broncos have the second-best odds at +400.

This is a really interesting development because the Cardinals haven't fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. His contract with the team actually runs through the 2027 season.

However, there have been some rumblings about Kingsbury potentially walking away from the NFL after this season is over.

"The weight of the past few seasons -- especially this one -- has taken its toll on the 43-year-old Kingsbury to the point that multiple people close to him have openly wondered whether he would walk away after the season..." ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss wrote.

It has also been reported that Kingsbury's relationships with quarterback Kyler Murray, general manager Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill have "soured to varying degrees."

In the event Arizona moves on from Kingsbury this offseason, Payton would have to be the top candidate to replace him.

Payton would give the Cardinals a head coach capable of developing Murray while also establishing a winning culture.