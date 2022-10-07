Look: There's A Special Guest At Tonight's Broncos-Colts Game

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

An all-time great quarterback is in attendance for the Broncos-Colts contest.

Peyton Manning, who played for both teams throughout his NFL career, is at Empower Field at Mile High as he's getting set to watch the two teams go at it.

Manning won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts over the Chicago Bears before winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos over the Carolina Panthers.

He was then part of the Class of 2021 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retired following the 2015 season. He spent 13 seasons with the Colts and four seasons with the Broncos.

The game just got underway and the Broncos are already up by a field goal.

You can watch the remainder of it on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call.