Look: There’s A Very Heavy Favorite To Win CFB Playoff Title Game

Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, Alabama and Georgia.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, University of Alabama (left) and University of Georgia (right) on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The latest National title odds for the CFP have been released and there’s one team that stands out from the others.

Georgia is the heavy favorite to win it all as it has 4/5 odds. This isn’t too surprising considering the Bulldogs are undefeated so far and because they’ve blown out almost every team they’ve played.

Ohio State has the second-best odds at 3/1 as it’s coming off demolishing Michigan State 56-7 last Saturday. The Buckeyes go into their Week 13 matchup against Michigan riding a nine-game winning streak and can clinch the Big Ten East with a win.

Up next is Alabama with 4/1 odds. The Crimson Tide are still one of the best teams in the nation, but they’ve played a lot of close games against teams this year that they normally blow out.

For example, they barely squeaked by the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa last Saturday (42-35) as Bryce Young had to put the team on his back.

Cincinnati has the fourth-best odds at 22/1 and it would need a lot to go right just to get into the CFP. The committee has shunned the Bearcats each week in the rankings, despite them taking care of business every Saturday.

Here are the full odds:

Can Georgia finally win it all?

