Look: This Arch Manning Pass Went Viral Last Night

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning has one more season of outstanding highlights to collect at Isidore Newman.

On Friday, Manning's New Orleans-based high school welcomed Holy Cross for a preseason scrimmage. With all eyes on the five-star recruit, he delivered with a five-star caliber highlight.

While on the run rolling out to his right, Manning delivered a perfect ball for a 53-yard connection with his wide receiver Anthony Jones.

Take a look at the play here:

Earlier this year, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli announced his much-anticipated commitment to the Longhorns program. The highly-touted prospect will arrive in Austin as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

On Friday, head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. Manning will have a tough quarterback battle on his hands when he arrives as a freshman next season.

For now, he'll continue to provide high school highlights that earned him his title as No. 1 overall recruit.