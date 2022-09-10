Look: This Arch Manning Play Went Viral Last Night

The football world is keeping a close eye on Arch Manning as he takes on his senior year at Isidore Newman.

During a game on Friday night, Manning showed why he's the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

The five-star quarterback surveyed the field before deciding to take matters into his own hands — rushing in for a touchdown with a nasty juke.

Take a look at the play here:

Earlier this year, Manning made his long-awaited college decision — committing to Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns program. The high school senior will watch his future program face off against another one of his college options on Saturday as the Longhorns welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Texas Memorial Stadium.

This certainly won't be the last viral highlight we see from Manning as he gets ready to embark on his collegiate career.