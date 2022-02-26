Look: This Arkansas Basketball Fan Is Going Viral

The No. 18 Razorbacks scored a huge win over No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday. Senior Arkansas guard JD Notae delivered a special performance, giving the Wildcats a 30-piece en-route to a 75-73 SEC victory.

However, that wasn’t the only storyline coming out of this weekend’s dub. One fired-up Arkansas fan quickly went viral after a photo of his… “passion” turned up on social media.

“That guy definitely drinks a lot of Mountain Dew,” one user pointed out.

“Basketball Guy,” another commented.

“Nah this is weird,” a Michigan fan replied.

“MOOD.”

“How every Hog fan feels after the Kentucky dub!” said SB Nation’s Jacob Davis.

“When dad comes to visit you on campus,” laughed another user.

The Hogs gave fans plenty to be hyped about after Saturday’s electric win. Notae came out of the gates scorching, hitting seven of his first 10 shots on his way to 18 first half points.

18th-ranked Arkansas has now won 12 of its last 14 games. Including a win over then-No. 1 Auburn; tying with Kentucky for second place in the SEC with just a pair of games to go.