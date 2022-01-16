Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has led the Raiders to some miraculous wins this season. But he has had the his share of turnovers in the games final moments.

ESPN’s Ed Werder pointed out as much after Las Vegas’ loss on Saturday.

“As clutch as Derek Carr has been at times this season, it’s Carr’s 9th turnover in the 4th quarter/OT this season including playoffs,” Werder pointed out. Noting, “That’s the most by any player in the NFL.”

Carr once again led the Raiders offense down the field and put them in position to force overtime against the Bengals.

However, Las Vegas was unable to convert. As Derek Carr threw a fourth-down redzone interception that effectively ended the game.

With the future of the team up in the air, Carr’s interception could very well be the last throw he ever makes in a Raiders uniform.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia’s job security remains in limbo. And if the Raiders look to go in a different direction (such as Jim Harbaugh) a new coach would probably want to start with a QB of his choosing that he can groom and grow with.