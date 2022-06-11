Look: This Awful Jayson Tatum Stat Is Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is having a sensational playoff run. However, there's one area he's going to want to clean up if the C's are going to get past the Warriors.

According to Basketball Reference, Tatum is on pace to have the most turnovers in a single playoff run in NBA history.

The Celtics forward currently has 91 turnovers in the postseason. He needs just four more to eclipse LeBron James, who has the current record of 94 turnovers in a single playoff run.

Tatum is a bonafide star, but he needs to take care of the basketball.

"Jayson Tatum has 91 total turnovers throughout these playoffs," said Legion Hoops. "If he commits 4 more, he’ll pass LeBron for the most turnovers in a single playoff run."

Tatum is well aware turnovers are a major weakness of his game.

Following Boston's Game 4 loss to the Warriors on Friday night, the Celtics star admitted he has to improve his ball security and errant passes.

"It's on me. I've got to be better," Tatum said, via Sky Sports. "I know I'm impacting the game in other ways, but I've got to be more efficient, shoot the ball better, finish at the rim better."

The Celtics battle the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The series is currently tied at two games apiece.