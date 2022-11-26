Look: This Awful Jimbo Fisher Stat Is Going Viral

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during first half action during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies haven't just been bad this season, they've become the laughingstock of the wider college football world. Unfortunately, one incredible stat highlights how bad their season was.

Ahead of the Aggies' game against rival LSU today, Bud Elliott of 247Sports pointed out that Fisher has only one win over an SEC team this year.

To put that into perspective, Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles - an ACC team - has two wins over SEC teams (LSU and Florida).

Worse still: If Texas A&M don't beat LSU today, they'll finish with fewer SEC wins than Vanderbilt - a team that hadn't won an SEC game in three years before this season - or Auburn, a team that fired its head coach mid-season.

Texas A&M entered the 2022 college football season with a ton of hype. They had just brought in the highest-rated recruiting class of the country and were seen as real challengers for Alabama's dominance in the SEC West.

But the tone for the season was set early with a shocking loss to Appalachian State in September. After rebounding with big wins over ranked Miami and Arkansas teams, they lost six games in a row - falling out of bowl contention in the process.

Granted, five of those losses were by one score, so perhaps the team's struggles this season can be chalked up to bad luck more than anything else.

But if the Aggies don't respond next year in a big way, Jimbo Fisher's seat is going to start warming up.