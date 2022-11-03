Look: This Baker Mayfield Throw From Practice Is Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's first season with the Carolina Panthers isn't exactly going as planned.

After beginning the season as the team's starting quarterback, Mayfield has since been supplanted by backup P.J. Walker.

During practice on Thursday, the former No. 1 overall pick didn't inspire much confidence in a possible return to the starting lineup. A video of Mayfield wildly overthrowing a ball during today's session is going viral on social media.

Take a look at the throw here:

While Mayfield certainly didn't view himself as a backup at the start of the 2022 season, it seems he's accepting his new role in Charlotte.

"It’s a different role for me, for sure. But just finding my way through it," he told reporters on Thursday.

With Mayfield on the sideline, the Panthers will look to bounce back from a devastating Week 8 loss in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.