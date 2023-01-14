Look: This Brock Purdy Sign Went Viral During 49ers-Seahawks Game

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco fans sure love their new quarterback.

During this afternoon's Wild Card round matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks, a fan at Levi Stadium held up a sign that read "Big [chicken emoji] Brock" — insinuating a NSFW message.

The Fox broadcast showed this sign on TV before they cut away to a break during the first half.

Take a look at the sign here:

"@NFLonFOX who getting fired for showing #bigcockbrock sign on national TV??" one fan wrote.

"Did fox really just show a sign that says “big cock Brock” on national tv??" another asked.

"I can’t believe they just posted big cock Brock sign on national TV the network probably had no clue, "another said.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over under center for the Niners after season-ending injuries for both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. The Niners won six straight games to close out the season with the rookie at QB1.

Purdy has 91 passing yards and one touchdown pass during the first half of today's playoff game.