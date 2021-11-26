Look: This CFB Player’s Penalty Is Going Viral

One Utah State player’s penalty has taken social media by storm on Friday afternoon.

During Utah State’s game against New Mexico, defensive end Byron Vaughns got flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for thrusting one too many times.

Even the FS1 broadcast couldn’t help but laugh after watching the replay.

This was called for unsportsmanlike conduct😂 pic.twitter.com/vHFbJsWdar — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 26, 2021

The reaction from social media has been about that if it were only three pumps, it would not have been a flag, which was evidenced in a Key & Peele video.

More than three pumps correct call https://t.co/fTvrVOqKTG — Jack Finch Jr🤙🏾 (@BigJFJ61) November 26, 2021

3 pumps everyone knows the rule — T◎mjackson.sol 🎸 (@StartupsTom) November 26, 2021

Vaughns has had his best season as a starter this season. Coming into this game, he had 27 total tackles (16 solo) with three sacks, one forced fumble, and four passes defended.

He played (and started) last year and finished with 14 total tackles (10 solo) along with one forced fumble.

The Aggies are looking to finish their season 9-3 and they’re well on their way to doing that. They’re up 28-0 at halftime and have dominated the Lobos on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Logan Bonner finished with 248 yards and four touchdowns and there’s still another half to go.

We’ll have to see if Vaughns does another similar celebration as the game gets closer to the end.