Look: This Crazy Tom Brady, NFC South Stat Is Going Viral

Tom Brady's longevity and dominance over his 22-year NFL career have yielded some eye-popping statistics.

On Friday, CBS Sports shared a ridiculous stat about the all-time great quarterback.

Brady has more passing touchdowns (710) than all 14 other NFC South quarterbacks combined (646). He's accomplished this feat in significantly fewer games as well.

"Kinda makes sense why Tom Brady came back now..." CBS Sports wrote on Twitter.

There was a time when Drew Brees and Matt Ryan skewed this statistic heavily in favor of the NFC South quarterbacks. But when the New Orleans QB retired after the 2020 season and the Falcons vet was traded earlier this offseason, Brady took over the lead by a wide margin.

Saints backup Andy Dalton holds the next highest touchdown total with 226 regular-season scores. Jameis Winston is next up with 135.

Brady will look to hold on to this lead as he enters his 23rd NFL season and third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.