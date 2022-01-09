Look: This Denver Broncos Stat Is Going Viral

The Spun

Younger football fans may not know, but the Denver Broncos have consistently been one of the better teams in NFL history.

For over 40 years, the Broncos went without posting back-to-back losing seasons. A pretty remarkable feat in the National Football League. That’s what makes the following stat so stunning.

Following Denver’s Week 18 loss on Saturday night, NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted, “This will be the Broncos’ fourth double-digit-loss season in five years. For context, Denver only had three such seasons from 1968-2016 (a stretch of 49 seasons).”

In fairness, it wouldn’t be the case had the NFL continued with its customary 16-game schedule.

And while it may not necessarily show in the win/loss record, Vic Fangio has done a pretty good to sure-up the Broncos defense. The team plays hard for their coach. And it showed in the final game of the season, with the Broncos fighting the high-powered Chiefs to the very end.

It’s hard to win big in the NFL without a franchise guy at the quarterback position. Long gone are the days of Peyton Manning and John Elway. Or even Jake Plummer for that matter (shoutout to Jake “The Snake“).

That said, Saturday’s loss could very well have put the final nail in the Fangio-era.

