Look: This Incredible Duke-UNC Stat Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots the ball over Theo John #12 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Saturday night's Duke-UNC game is set to be a historic one. Not necessarily for the on-court matchup, but the one on the sidelines.

Per CBS' Jon Rothstein: "Tonight's game between Duke and North Carolina is the first time since 1961 that either Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, or Dean Smith hasn't been one of the full-time head coaches on either sideline."

Fans reacted to the wild stat on social media.

"Pretty incredible when you think a or it." a user said. "3 head coaches in 62 years."

"Not entirely coincidental that neither team is ranked," another replied.

"For 62 years whenever Duke and UNC tangled, one of either Coach K, Dean Smith or Roy Williams was one the sidelines… until tonight. One of the many reasons this rivalry is among the best in all of sports."

"62 years or 15+ presidential terms!" another tweeted. "Let that marinate!"

An remarkable run for one of sports greatest rivalries.