Look: This Is The Last Saturday In 2022 Without College Football

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rejoice college football fans, this is officially the last Saturday without the sport for the rest of 2022.

With next week kicking off the CFB action, we're just seven days away from our first taste of meaningful football this year.

Social media celebrated the momentous occasion.

"And the church said Amen," tweeted RJ Young.

"Yes Lets Go!!!!!!!!" a fan said.

"IM ALREADY PREPARING MY TAILGATING STUFF INCLUDING A GRILL,TV, AND FOOOOOODD," another said in all-caps.

"#praisehim," replied Monroe Nichols.

The college football season officially gets started with 11 "Week 0" matchups on August 27.