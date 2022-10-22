Look: This Lee Corso Moment Went Viral Today
Lee Corso is starting the madness early in Eugene.
On Saturday's "College GameDay" live from the University of Oregon, Corso started the show out not with a Ducks helmet or mascot head, but a live duck itself:
"6a pacific time and Coach Corso is already holding a live duck on ['GameDay']," an ESPN colleague tweeted.
"Lmao we are five minutes into GameDay and Lee Corso already has a damn live duck on set," Brenna Greene laughed. "Whatever he has planned for the head gear is gonna be insane."
"Corso returned to GameDay this morning, and was handling a live duck almost immediately!" shared the college football subreddit.
"Corso is about to love that duck to death on GameDay," tweeted Michael Casagrande.
"Lee Corso, expert duck handler."
"It’s 6 in the morning and pouring down rain in Eugene, and the Gameday crowd is absolutely lit. What a scene with Corso and the Duck," commented the "Big Game Boomer" podcast.
Great to have you back, coach.