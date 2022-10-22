Look: This Lee Corso Moment Went Viral Today

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College Gameday analysts Lee Corso (L) and Kirk Herbstreit pose on set at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Lee Corso is starting the madness early in Eugene.

On Saturday's "College GameDay" live from the University of Oregon, Corso started the show out not with a Ducks helmet or mascot head, but a live duck itself:

"6a pacific time and Coach Corso is already holding a live duck on ['GameDay']," an ESPN colleague tweeted.

"Lmao we are five minutes into GameDay and Lee Corso already has a damn live duck on set," Brenna Greene laughed. "Whatever he has planned for the head gear is gonna be insane."

"Corso returned to GameDay this morning, and was handling a live duck almost immediately!" shared the college football subreddit.

"Corso is about to love that duck to death on GameDay," tweeted Michael Casagrande.

"Lee Corso, expert duck handler."

"It’s 6 in the morning and pouring down rain in Eugene, and the Gameday crowd is absolutely lit. What a scene with Corso and the Duck," commented the "Big Game Boomer" podcast.

Great to have you back, coach.