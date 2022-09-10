Look: This Might Be The Worst Field Goal Attempt Of Season So Far

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans on September 26, 2009 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso just shanked the worst kick of the 2022 college football season so far.

The Badgers place kicker missed a 51-yard field goal way right during the first quarter of Saturdays matchup against Washington State.

Take a look at the kick here:

Calvaruso went 1/1 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points during the Badgers' season-opening win over Illinois State. He's 0/1 on field goals and 2/2 extra points in today's game.

No. 17 Wisconsin currently trails by a field goal as Washington State holds a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz has 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps Calvaruso can redeem himself later in the game.