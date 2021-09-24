Look: This Morning’s Scene At The Ryder Cup Is Going Viral

The Ryder Cup is known to produce one of the most electric atmospheres in the world of golf. And on Friday morning, that fact was on full display.

Earlier this morning, the sun rose over Whistling Straights Golf Course, illuminating a packed crowd of excited fans in the horseshoe stands that wrap around the first tee. The Team USA-heavy crowd waved their American flags through the air and cheered as 31-year-old PGA veteran Tony Finau pumped up the fans.

Chants of “Tony, Tony, Tony” rained down onto the first tee.

A video of this beautiful scene is going viral on Twitter:

This is Finau’s second career Ryder Cup appearance, and first in front of a home crowd. Making his debut in Paris back in 2018, the World No. 9 notched a 2-1-0 overall record, including a 1v1 win over Tommy Fleetwood.

The Americans are in search of their first win since 2016. So far, it appears the Sheboygan County, Wisconsin crowd is doing its best to make sure that happens.

With the four foursome groups teeing off earlier this morning, the Americans currently lead in three of their four matchups.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are 3 down through nine holes, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa are 1 UP through seven, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka are 2 UP through five and Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay are 5 UP through five.

These foursome groups will be followed by four-ball play later this afternoon.