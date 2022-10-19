Look: This Ohio State, Big Ten Stat Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been enjoying an incredible run of success over the past decade. But the numbers show that they're truly on another level when they're playing at home.

On Wednesday, the Buckeyes released a couple of stats showing just how much of an advantage Ohio Stadium gives them. They pointed out that they haven't lost a Big Ten game at home since 2015, and that they're currently riding a 27-game winning streak at home among all opponents.

The latter mark is actually a Big Ten record. Though even if it wasn't, it would be astounding.

Ohio State fans loved to see it and have been taking a lot of pride in how good their team has been in the last few years. Some have argued that it's not good enough without titles to go along with it, but they're still proud.

The last home loss the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered came in 2017 when they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners. They went on to win the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl that year.

Their last home loss to a Big Ten team at home came against Michigan State in a loss that knocked them out of the Big Ten title game and from defending their national title in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes have come close with several appearances in the College Football Playoff since Ryan Day took over. But they still need to finish the job.