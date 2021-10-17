Look: This Old Photo Of Joe Burrow Is Going Viral

An old photo of Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow went viral on social media earlier this week.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is off to a good start in Year 2 of his professional career. The former LSU Tigers star has bounced back from his season-ending knee injury in 2020. Burrow has led the Bengals to a 3-2 start on the year, contending in the AFC North division.

It’s been quite the rise for Burrow, who went from backup at Ohio State to starter at LSU to Heisman Trophy winner to No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

“This pic changed CFB forever,” one fan tweeted earlier this week.

This pic changed CFB forever pic.twitter.com/xyChMBVP2s — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) October 16, 2021

Burrow was taunted by UCF players early in the Fiesta Bowl during the 2018 season. LSU rallied from an early deficit to win the game. Burrow did not lose another college football game, as he led the Tigers to an undefeated, national title-winning season in 2019.

“Teams (UCF) were targeting Burrow. This photo shows the how Burrow showed mental and physical toughness, leadership and his team responded and became the best college football team ever to take the field,” one fan tweeted.

“That boy woke up a monster…” another fan added.

“Imagine p—ing a quarterback off to the point where he takes his team to a national championship and wins the Heisman the next season,” one fan added.

The rest is history, of course.