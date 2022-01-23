Look: This Photo Of Jimmy Garoppolo Is Going Viral

Add 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the ongoing list of NFL memes. Late in the fourth, San Francisco wasn’t able to convert on a key fourth-down. And Jimmy G was none too pleased…

49ers fail to convert on 4th & 1 and Jimmy G is not happy. pic.twitter.com/xbBXKOEf0A — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 23, 2022

Garoppolo’s face giving the side-eye in the blistering cold is definitely a mood for a number of fans watching this game.

“This is the face of a man who doesn’t realize that play was called on 4th & 1 because his coach doesn’t trust him,” replied FOX Sports 1 researcher Dustyn W.

this is the face of a man who doesn't realize that play was called on 4th & 1 because his coach doesn't trust him https://t.co/cC7EfUeJWX — Dustyn W (@CallMeDBlock) January 23, 2022

“I gotta defend Jimmy on this one,” said one fan. “ITS 0 degrees and snowing out there. the hell is supposed to look like?”

I gotta defend Jimmy on this one, ITS 0 degrees and snowing out there. the hell is supposed to look like? https://t.co/0me6u5vJGr — Tre (@bedatguy_) January 23, 2022

“I thought he would be thrilled,” another user facetiously commented.

I thought he would be thrilled https://t.co/XBNGVPwiPP — Shinoa Hiragi Fan Acc♿ (@joshybites) January 23, 2022

Even with the missed fourth-down opportunity, the 49ers are still in position to possibly steal one in Lambeau. Thanks in large part to a blocked punt in Green Bay territory leading to a Niners touchdown.

Now Jimmy Garoppolo and SF are driving with a chance to take a late lead.

Stay tuned.