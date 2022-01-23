The Spun

Look: This Photo Of Jimmy Garoppolo Is Going Viral

Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the Super Bowl.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Add 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the ongoing list of NFL memes. Late in the fourth, San Francisco wasn’t able to convert on a key fourth-down. And Jimmy G was none too pleased…

Garoppolo’s face giving the side-eye in the blistering cold is definitely a mood for a number of fans watching this game.

“This is the face of a man who doesn’t realize that play was called on 4th & 1 because his coach doesn’t trust him,” replied FOX Sports 1 researcher Dustyn W.

“I gotta defend Jimmy on this one,” said one fan. “ITS 0 degrees and snowing out there. the hell is supposed to look like?”

“I thought he would be thrilled,” another user facetiously commented.

Even with the missed fourth-down opportunity, the 49ers are still in position to possibly steal one in Lambeau. Thanks in large part to a blocked punt in Green Bay territory leading to a Niners touchdown.

Now Jimmy Garoppolo and SF are driving with a chance to take a late lead.

Stay tuned.

