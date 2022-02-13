Look: This Photo Of Joel Embiid’s Poster Is Going Viral

In the words of Reggie Miller, “Jarrett Allen, welcome to your Kodak moment!” 76ers center Joel Embiid put Allen through the basket with a thunderous dunk Saturday night.

The only thing that might be harder than the dunk, is the photo.

Of course, Embiid had NBA Twitter on fire with this one.

“Menace to Society,” one user replied.

Menace to Society https://t.co/mVznpgFbTd — Zulu Rodallega (@lfcguerreiro) February 13, 2022

“A Grown Man,” another tweeted.

A Grown Man https://t.co/kacOSv6Hco — Networking The Streets 🌎 (@ntsmonopoly) February 13, 2022

“Hang this in the Lourve,” a Sixers fan said.

Hang this in the Lourve https://t.co/41jp6vd4Tu — Lord William Regal (@Williamthe13th) February 13, 2022

“*In l.a.voice* Mercy,” tweeted Eagles beat writer Chris Franklin.

Joel Embiid has firmly staked his claim as the best big in the NBA with his outstanding play this season. The Process’ dunk only counted for two of his 40 points, but it might as well have counted the same.

Embiid led the Sixers to a 103-93 win over Cleveland behind a 40-ball triple-double. He finished the night with 14 boards and 10 assists in addition to his big night scoring.