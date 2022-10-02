Look: This Random Stetson Bennett Graphic Is Going Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett is a quarterback for the University of Georgia football team. Oh, and did you know that his great grandfather was a moonshiner and Baptist preacher?

That's exactly the message ESPN portrayed in a random Stetson Bennett graphic this Saturday night.

The Worldwide Leader displayed that graphic during the Georgia vs. Missouri game.

We aren't sure what we are supposed to do with that information, but there it is. Now you know all about Stetson Bennett's great grandfather.

Bennett, in the meantime, led No. 1 Georgia to a come-from-behind victory vs. Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs trailed the Tigers 22-12 at one point, but came back to win 26-22.

Bennett had 312 yards passing in the big SEC win.