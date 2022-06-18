Look: This Relatable Shot From Patrick Rodgers Is Going Viral

The Country Club course at Brookline is making some of the best golfers in the world look like amateurs.

During Saturday's third round of the 2022 U.S. Open, tournament frontrunner Patrick Rodgers botched a greenside chip in an embarrassing and relatable fashion.

Just off the green on the par-3 11th, the 29-year-old golfer barley got a hold of his chip. The ball caught a slope and rolled back off the putting surface.

That a look at the shot here:

Rodgers certainly isn't alone with his botched chip on Saturday. The thick rough just off the green has been giving the tournament field fits all week.

Rodgers is currently tied for 7th with a 1-under score for the tournament and a 2-over score for the day.

Will Zalatoris holds the solo lead at 4-under.