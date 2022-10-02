Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight

It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan.

Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender.

One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight.

A photo of a sad Auburn fan is going viral on social media right now. You can find that image here.

That's the face of one depressed Auburn fan. Hang in there.

This is the play that has Auburn fans in disbelief. What on earth is Bryan Harsin scheming up these days?

Is Bryan Harsin trying to get himself fired? He might be with a play call like that.

LSU leads Auburn 21-17 late in the fourth quarter. The Tigers are beating the Tigers.