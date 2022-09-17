Look: This Scott Frost Stat Is Going Viral After Nebraska's Loss

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

On Saturday, Nebraska football embarked on its first game in the post-Scott Frost era.

In a home matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, the Cornhuskers fell in a massive 49-14 blowout.

During his disappointing head coaching career in Lincoln, Frost earned a notorious reputation for losing in close games. Today's blowout loss starkly contrasted with Frost's typical losing score lines.

Nebraska lost by 35 points on Saturday. In the six most recent losses under Frost, the Cornhuskers had a combined deficit of just 34 points.

Given the Sooners' top-10 ranking, it's very possible the Cornhuskers could've yielded a similar losing result with Frost on the sideline today. But of course, fans are taking notice of this interesting statistic.

"How many of those games was against a top 10 ranked team?? Lmao context matters," one wrote.

"Do we have to start this narrative already??" another added.

"Grass isn’t always greener," another said.

The Cornhuskers are now 1-3 following last week's home loss to Georgia Southern