Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans

CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 26, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-9. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history.

The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road.

The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0.

The Ravens have quite a bit to overcome if they want to further this crazy NFL stat. With uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's injury status, the team will enter an extremely hostile road environment in Cincinnati. The Jungle will be rocking as it cheers on the AFC North champions.

The home team is currently listed as a touchdown favorite over the visiting Ravens. That line could shift even more in favor of Cincinnati if Jackson is ruled out.

Can the Ravens keep this road Wild Card streak alive on Sunday?