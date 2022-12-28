Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset.

Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014, the defending champion has never successfully defended their title. Ohio State is one of those teams, winning it all in the 2014 season before narrowly missing qualification the following year.

The defending champion only even reaches the national championship game 50-percent of the time since the first College Football Playoff. So if we go purely by that metric, the Buckeyes have about a 50/50 chance of getting through.

Ohio State also has the benefit of previously being in a situation like this. Back in the 2015 Sugar Bowl, they were the 4-seed in the first Playoff and shocked 1-seed Alabama en route to their first national title in over a decade.

The bad news for the Buckeyes is that they still have a game to play first and no team has been able to reveal so much as a dent in Georgia's armor.

Georgia have beaten 12 of 13 opponents by at least two scores, 10 opponents by at least three scores and have allowed at least 21 points only three times this year.

Ohio State have their work cut out for them - no matter what the stats and history books say.