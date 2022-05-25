Look: This Tom Brady Golf Shot Is Going Viral Today
Tom Brady hit one heck of a shot on a golf course on Wednesday morning.
Brady lined up a shot from the fairway and was able to sink it, without even having to line up a putt on the green. This shot was captured by a drone that followed it all the way to the hole.
Here's a look at it:
These drones will likely start being used at certain events as it gives the viewer a better look at where the ball is going.
That said, this was also timed with when Brady was originally hitting the ball so that will be harder to do in a pro golf tournament.
Brady's been having quite the offseason. He announced his return to the NFL a couple of months ago, and also just agreed to a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox to be the network's top color commentator when he retires.
He's also set to play in "The Match" on June. 1 with Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
That event will be televised by TNT.