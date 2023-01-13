Look: This Trevor Lawrence Stat Is Bad News For Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday the Los Angeles Chargers head to TIAA Bank Field to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they might wind up lamenting that the game wasn't played on a different day.

NBC Sports noted this afternoon that Lawrence is undefeated on Saturdays dating all the way back to his high school days. He has never lost a game on a Saturday in high school, college or the NFL.

While he was at Clemson, Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter. His only two losses came during the College Football Playoff on weekdays.

Last week, Lawrence played his first NFL game on a Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. He won that one too.

Any path to victory the Chargers might have in the playoffs will hinge on them doing something that three dozen college football teams and a ton of high school teams failed to do.

But all trends get bucked eventually. It seems doubtful that Trevor Lawrence will be undefeated on Saturdays forever.

If the Chargers want to be the first team to give him a reality check, they're more than capable.

That said, the fact that Lawrence and the Jaguars already beat the Los Angeles Chargers in a blowout earlier this year probably doesn't bode well for them either.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.