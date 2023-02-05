Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 31: Brandon Stokely, Peyton Manning, Marshall Manning, and Mosley Manning pose for photos during a Ring of Honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the Washington Football Team and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future.

With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad.

A video has been going viral since yesterday of 11-year-old Marshall dropping back like a quarterback and firing a deep shot to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. It wasn't the prettiest pass, but Jefferson had no trouble bringing the ball in with just one hand.

The clip already has over 1.2 million views and 4,000 likes. Some of the takes from fans are pretty interesting though:

"SF shoulda had him at emergency QB," one user replied.

"The year is 2036. Marshall Manning and Benjamin Brady are playing against each other in the AFC championship game," wrote another.

"already better than Zach Wilson," a third wrote.

Peyton Manning's nephew Arch Manning is getting ready to begin his college career as the No. 1 overall prospect at the University of Texas. We may only be three or four years away from seeing the next member of their prestigious family enter the NFL.

Will Marshall Manning become an NFL quarterback too?