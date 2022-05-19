Look: Tiger Woods Appeared To Be In Pain On Final Hole

Tiger Woods shot a 4-over 74 in Thursday's opening round of the PGA Championship. While he held his own at Southern Hills Country Club, he appeared to be playing through significant discomfort.

As captured by ESPN, Woods noticeably grimaced and limped off following a tee shot on the 18th hole.

The 46-year-old hadn't competed in over 500 days before returning at The Masters last month. Along with experiencing significant back injuries throughout his career, Woods suffered serious injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

Before his Masters comeback, Woods told The Guardian's Andy Bull that "it's up to me to endure all the pain."

"It’s a matter of what my body’s able to do the next day, and the recovery. That’s the hard part," Woods said. "It gets agonizing because simple things that I would normally just do now take a couple of hours here and a couple of hours there to prep and then wind down."

Woods is currently tied for 91st place through the PGA Championship's opening round. Rory McIlroy, who's in the same grouping alongside Woods and Jordan Spieth, tops the leaderboard at 5-over.