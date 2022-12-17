Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship.
Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
"Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday," golf writer Jason Sobel said.
Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004-10.
Congratulations to Elin!