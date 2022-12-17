Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Honorary Standford Cardinal captain Tiger Woods holds his daugher, Sam, and stands next to his wife, Elin Nordegren, on the sidelines before the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship.

Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.

"Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday," golf writer Jason Sobel said.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004-10.

Congratulations to Elin!