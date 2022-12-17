Look: Tiger Woods Is Dominating The PNC Championship Today

Tiger Woods is looking good in his appearance at the PNC Championship on Saturday.

Team Woods, Tiger and his son Charlie, are 2-under through the first four holes at Grande Lakes Orlando.

Tiger got things going early, chipping in for eagle and giving one of his iconic fist pumps.

Take a look at the shot here:

The golf world is loving Tiger's performance so far.

Tiger and Charlie finished second place in last year's PNC Championship, finishing just behind John Daly and John Daly II. If Team Woods continues this hot streak, they should be in contention yet again in this year's event.

Stay tuned for updates on Tiger and Charlie's Saturday round.