Look: Tiger Woods Is Officially A Billionaire

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Inductee Tiger Woods speaks during the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

2022 has been a big year for golf icon Tiger Woods. He marked his comeback from a life-threatening injury by playing at the Masters this past April.

But today he joined an extremely exclusive club. According to Forbes, his net worth is now estimated at over $1 billion based on career earnings.

The milestone makes Woods one of only three current or former athletes to make a billion dollars. The other two are Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

That's incredible company to be in. And it might partially explain why Tiger Woods declined an invitation to the LIV Golf Invitational Series despite a nine-figure offer from the Saudi-backed golf league.

But despite his massive wealth, it's estimated that only 10-percent of it came from his actual golf earnings. Tiger Woods has massive endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world.

Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike have been keeping his bank account full for the better part of 30 years.

Even the long injury layoff Woods had in the 2010s wasn't enough to keep him from making bank for long. And when he triumphantly returned to the top of the mountain with his Masters win in 2019, everyone wanted to get on board with him once again.

Woods now has the wealth to assure the his family has the financial security to last for generations.

Will any golfer ever surpass Tiger Woods' wealth?