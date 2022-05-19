Look: Tiger Woods' Message For Cameraman Goes Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods got off to a hot start at the PGA Championship today, sinking a birdie on his very first hole. But there was an awkward moment before that big shot involving a cameraman.

On the par-4 10th hole at Southern Hills Country Club, Woods hit his tee shot over 300 yards into the left fairway, giving him less than 100 yards to the hole. But as he prepared for his second shot, Woods apparently spotted a cameraman and asked him to give him "some breathing room."

According to a number of people that were at Southern Hills, Woods told off the cameraman at least several times. It's a pretty uncommon occurrence.

But that didn't serve as enough of a distraction for Woods at the hole. He smashed it 95 yards into the green, setting up an easy putt for a birdie that put him one-under par.

While some might be rolling their eyes at Tiger Woods here, it looks like the most common reaction has been support for his actions:

"When Tiger has to say "back off and give me some breathing room, please" 3 times I can't help but think Steve Williams would've smashed the camera after the first request," Golf.com's Tim Reilly wrote.

"Quite right too. The camera doesn't need to be so close, respect the players," one fan wrote.

"Do what the goat tells you to do," wrote another.

What do you think?