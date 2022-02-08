Look: Tiger Woods’ Old Comment On Tom Hoge Goes Viral

On Sunday, Tom Hoge joined the PGA Tour winner’s circle with a tournament victory at Pebble Beach. Overtaking household names like Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay with a furious final-round back nine, the lesser-known golfer propelled himself into national notoriety with a 19-under final score.

In response to Hoge’s first Tour victory, an old video of Tiger Woods is going viral.

Back in 2015 — Hoge’s rookie season — Woods was asked if he knew the then-26-year-old golfer from North Dakota. Tied for the lead after 36 holes at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, the world-renowned superstar and the no-name rookie were primed for a final-round pairing.

“Tiger, this is probably unfair but have you ever heard of Tom Hoge? Do you know who he is? Would you recognize him,” Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated’s Morning Read asked.

“No, I wouldn’t. What is it, or him? Or What? I don’t know,” Tiger responded with a laugh.

“The guy you’re tied with?’’

“No, I don’t know. Never met him, never seen him. Don’t know anything about him.’’

Tom Hoge. He's a PGA TOUR winner. pic.twitter.com/cXJzddNNQG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2022

While Tiger Woods and many others didn’t know his name until this past weekend, they certainly know it now. With Sunday’s win, Hoge earned an invitation to the Masters and a No. 2 position in the 2022 FedEx Cup rankings.