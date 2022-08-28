Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It wasn't looking great for Rory McIlroy early at this weekend's Tour Championship. But in a thrilling final round finish, he was able to stun the field and capture the $26 million top prize.

Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the wild weekend at East Lake, shouting out both Rory and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

"Rory McIlroy starts the week off with a triple bogey, and never gave up, now he’s the [Tour] Champion," Tiger tweeted. "Heck of a year for Scottie too, great way to close out the season!"

McIlroy roared back from a six-shot deficit to capture the win, but it didn't come without some help from Scheffler.

The No. 1 seed lost his six-stroke lead in the first seven holes before going par-for-par with Rory the rest of the way. But Scheffler's misplay on 18 allowed McIlroy to sail to victory with an easy par.

Sunday's win marks Rory's third FedEx Cup crown.