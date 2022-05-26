Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Stanford's National Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Stanford's golf team defeated Oregon on Wednesday to take home the national championship.

Led by Rose Zhang, who won the NCAA's individual title two days earlier, the top-seeded Cardinal earned a 3-2 victory over the Ducks at Grayhawk Golf Club.

After capturing its second national title, Stanford received a shout out from a famous alumnus.

"Congrats to Coach Anne [Walker] and the rest of the Cardinal on a dominant year and another National Championship!" Tiger Woods wrote Wednesday evening on Twitter.

Woods spent two years at Stanford, where he became the national champion in 1996. He went professional at age 20, promptly winning his first of 15 majors at the 1997 Masters.

Tiger certainly knows what it's like to enter an event with high expectations. Zhang, who made the match-clinching putt, discussed handling that pressure after Stanford's victory.

"We just have each other. I think that's what got us here, and that's what got us to keep playing for each other and keep striving to be the best," Zhang said, per Golf Channel. "For us to just support one another through thick and thin and through all that expectation, that's how we got to this point. Now we're national champions, and I couldn't be more proud of my team."