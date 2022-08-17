Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To The Big Video Game News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, 2K Sports unveiled its new PGA Tour 2K23 video game covers featuring international golf icon Tiger Woods.

Tiger, who signed an exclusive multi-year contract with 2k and HB Studios last year, took to Twitter to react to this recently-released cover art.

"Excited and honored to be the cover athlete for #PGATOUR2K23! More to come on 8/22 from @PGATOUR2K! #MoreGolfMoreGame," the 15-time major champion wrote on Twitter.

As part of his multi-year contract with the video game franchise, Tiger was named as an Executive Director and consultant for 2K sports.

“We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director,” 2K president David Ismailer said in March 2021.

Tiger isn't just featured on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23. For the first time in the game's history, gamers will be able to play as Tiger Woods and other PGA stars.

The most recent installment of the series is PGA Tour 2K21. 2K22 was scrapped to make way for the newest version of the game set to release on August 22.

The video game franchise announced this month's release date with a short teaser trailer earlier this week.