Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To The Phil Mickelson Controversy

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Phil Mickelson controversy has been a massive story in Golf throughout 2022.

Mickelson hasn't been around much lately after he made some questionable remarks about his interest in the Saudi Arabian-backed league.

At the time, Mickelson said that the new league represents leverage as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shape how the PGA Tour operates."

That didn't sit well with a lot of his fans and fellow golfers on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods has now reacted to what happened with Mickelson and gave his thoughts on the matter.

“Phil has said some things that a lot of us committed to the tour and the legacy of the tour have been against…some of his views on how the tour should be run, could he run—there’s a lot of disagreement there," Woods said.

Woods also said that he misses Mickelson being out there competing with him.

Right now, there's no timeframe as for when Mickelson will be back playing.

He was scheduled to play in the PGA Championship later this week before pulling out a couple of days ago.