Look: Tiger Woods Reveals His Son, Charlie, Is Already Outdriving Him

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods plays his shot from the second tee as Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer in the sport's history. Will his son, Charlie, be even better?

It's a tall task for sure. But years of training with the best this game has ever seen should help.

During "The Match" this Saturday night, Tiger revealed Charlie is already outdriving him.

A little reminder: He's just 13 years old.

"Is he outdriving you?," Tiger was asked.

"I hate to say it, but I'm gonna admit it," he responded. "That he finally did it a few weeks ago. I spun one. He tomahawked one and got me."

The funny thing is Tiger doesn't want Charlie driving like he did. Tiger wants Charlie to drive the ball like Rory McElroy does.

"I told him, don’t copy MY swing," Tiger said when asked about his advice for Charlie. "Copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance."

If Charlie can drive the ball like Rory, or his old man for that matter, he has a long golfing career ahead of him.

Catch "The Match 2022" on TBS or TNT.